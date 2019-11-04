Presidential candidates urged to reveal stance on PC polls

-

The Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) has called on all presidential candidates to declare their stance on holding provisional council elections.

CaFFE acting executive director, Manas Makeen said that the tenure of all provincial councils are over. “The tenure of some provincial councils have ended years ago. The Provincial Council elections were to be held before the Presidential Election.”

“Now there are rumours that the General Election will be held next. That means Provincial Council elections might be further delayed,” Makeen said.

He stated that although candidates have expressed opinions on almost everything, no one has spoken about the provincial council elections. This is an indication that they don’t care too much about provincial councils, Makeen said.

“It’s time they tell us what their stance is on Provincial Council elections. Right now vast resources of the provincial councils are with governors and some of them have been abusing these resources,” he said.