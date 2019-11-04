Commonwealth Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

-

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland has arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), last evening (03).

Scotland and her delegation were warmly welcomed by the Attorney General Dappula de Livera, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms Piyumanthi Peiris and other officials of the Ministry.

The Secretary-General arrived in the country to attend the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting which will convene in Sri Lanka under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from the 04th to the 8th of November at Hilton Colombo.

Discussions on innovative and united action towards access to justice and related priorities will take place over the coming days at the meeting, reports foreign media.

Ministers of Justice and Senior Judicial Officers of the Commonwealth of Nations, including Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justice and Prison Reforms Minister Thalatha Atukorale, will be attending the meeting.