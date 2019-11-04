SLPP enters into MoU with 14 more parties

November 4, 2019   11:43 am

Fourteen minor parties have pledged their support to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at the Presidential Election 2019.

Accordingly, the relevant parties will be supporting presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the forthcoming presidential election.

The following parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SLPP:

  • All Lanka Tamil Great Council
  • Sri TELO party 
  • Sri Lanka Jathika Pakshaya
  • People’s Servants Party
  • United Lanka People’s Party
  • People’s Party of Indian Origin (Indeeya Sambhawayak Athi Jantha Pakshaya)
  • New Democratic People’s Front
  • Deshapremee United National Party
  • Progressive People’s Servants Party
  • National Front
  • United Democratic People’s Party
  • United Lanka Podujana Party
  • Deshapremee Progressive People’s Front
  • Islam Socialist Front
