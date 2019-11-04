Wrong to point fingers at just IGP and fmr Defense Sec. for attacks - Mahesh

-

Presidential Candidate General Mahesh Senanayake says that it is wrong to directly point fingers at the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former Defense Secretary over the Easter attacks.

He says that when he was the Army Commander, he submitted reports on extremist groups to the responsible authorities, all to no avail. The Easter Sunday terror attacks are a result of this, he added.

The former Army Commander turned presidential hopeful expressed these views speaking to the media following a Catholic religious event in Chilaw.

He says although the responsible figures including the Ministry of Defense had been provided the necessary intelligence for a long time, there was no person to make a decision or take leadership.

Senanayake says directly pointing fingers at the IGP Pujith Jayasundara and the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando for the attacks.

He said: “We should look back to see who was responsible for the Ministry of Law and Order when the attacks took place. The Army and the Navy could do nothing back then.

However, as soon as we received the power we immediately acted to resolve this within 4 days.

Since then not even a balloon has exploded.”

The former Army Commander says that the main issue of this country is that the President, Prime Minister and politicians being above the law.

“When I come into power, I will immediately establish one country-one law.

The reason behind the many issues in this country is that the politicians walk free from the law.

Therefore, they too are responsible for the Easter attacks.

Once this situation is gone, the country can be rebuilt.”