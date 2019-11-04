Peaceful election campaigns a victory for the country President
November 4, 2019 02:06 pm
It is a victory of the country to be able to hold the Presidential Election campaigns freely, fairly and peacefully, says President Maithripala Sirisena.
According to the President, this democracy was consolidated in the country due to the extensive political reforms carried out by the government.
President Sirisena expressed these views attending the event of three diplomats presenting their credentials to the President today (04).
The newly appointed envoys from Lebanon, Nigeria and the European Union presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House this morning.
The following envoys presented credentials to the President:
- Rabie Narsh - Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon
- Major General (Retd) Chris Eze - High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
- Denis Chaibi - Ambassador of the European Union