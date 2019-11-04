SC grants leave to proceed with FR petitions against Presidents decision to takeover SLRC

November 4, 2019   02:47 pm

The Supreme Court has granted leave to proceed with two Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the President’s decision to move the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) to under the purview of the Ministry of Defence.

The decision was delivered by Supreme Court Judge Buwaneka Aluwihare with the agreement of Justices L.T.B. Dehideniya and Murdhu Fernando.

However, the judge bench rejected the request made by the petitioners seeking an interim order suspending the implementation of the President’s decision to bring the SLRC to under the Defence Ministry.

The consideration of the petitions was set for June 10, 2020.

The petitions had been filed by Ven. Dambara Amila Thero, Chandraguptha Thenuwara and UNP MP Ashu Marasinghe while the President and the Attorney General had been named as respondents. 

The petitions had stated that as per the provision of the 19th amendment to the constitution, the President can only hold the ministerial portfolios of the Defence Ministry and the Ministry of Environment and Mahaweli.

Therefore the decision taken by the President to bring the SLRC under him is in violation of the said provisions ensure by the 19th amendment to the Constitution, the petitioners state. 

