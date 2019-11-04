All schools to be closed on November 15
November 4, 2019 03:09 pm
The Ministry of Education announced that all government schools in the country will be closed on November 15 (Friday) in view of the Presidential Election, which is scheduled to be held on November 16.
The ministry said that the schools will remain closed in November 15 to facilitate the process of holding polls the following day.
A majority of the schools in the country are expected to be used as polling centers and counting centers for the presidential election.