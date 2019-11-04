Postal voting continues

-

Postal voting for the Presidential Election 2019 continued as police officers, voters who work in district secretariats and election offices cast their votes today (04).

The polling commenced this morning and all had been prepared to allow them to vote at their own workplaces, stated the Elections Commission.

The postal voting for the Presidential Election 2019 commenced on the 31st of October.

Accordingly, postal voters in government institutions and the military cast their postal votes on the 31st of October and the 01st of November.

Voters who were not able to cast their postal votes on the relevant dates will be able to cast their votes on the 7th of November.

Accordingly, voters will be able to cast their votes at the district election offices in the district where their place of work is located.