Majority of Sri Lankan minorities now support Sajith - Rishad

All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) leader Rishad Bathiudeen has hailed the decision by Sri Lanka’s leading Tamil coalition to back New Democratic Front (NDF) candidate Sajit Premadasa in the forthcoming Presidential election.

“I praise Tamil National Alliance’ decision to support NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa in the Presidential election. Their unconditional support is good news and it makes us very happy,” said the Vanni District MP and Minister.

Bathiudeen was addressing a pre-election rally in support of NDF Presidential candidate Sajit Premadasa in Salambakulam, Vavuniya on Sunday.

Bathiudeen stated that the Sri Lankan minorities were united during 2015 Presidential elections too. “Tamils and Muslims supported the Common Candidate Maithripala Sirisena in the 2015 Presidential election and got him elected as the President. The minorities are uniting this time to elect Sajith Premadasa and Sajith will be the winner this time.”

“The majority of the Sri Lankan minorities now support Sajith Premadasa.”

Speaking on the opposition, he alleged: “The racists within the opposition Presidential Candidate’s camp will be silenced once Sajith wins this election. They harassed our Muslims after Easter Sunday attacks to fan the flames of communalism within the majority community so that their votes would increase within the majority, thereby returning them to power.”

“If the opposition Presidential Candidate wins and returns to power, the minorities of Sri Lanka should be ready to face lawless, racist tyranny,” he claimed.