The Police Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a suspected accomplice of underworld gang leader ‘Angoda Lokka’ in Mulleriyawa.

The arrested suspect, identified as Aruna Sameera, is also suspected to be the collector of extortion money for the prominent underworld figure.

He was arrested with 7g and 250mg of heroin in addition to Rs 22,560 in cash during a raid carried out this evening by a team of officers from the STF Headquarters.

The arrest was made at the Salmal Uyana area in Mulleriyawa, based on information received.