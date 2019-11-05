Sri Lankas development plan is in my head  Sajith

Sri Lankas development plan is in my head  Sajith

November 4, 2019   11:57 pm

-

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa says that his first task as President will be to hold two international aid conferences for the North and the East as well as establish special presidential task forces for the war-torn provinces.

Addressing an election rally in Mullaitivu, the minister said that he also said that he will ensure a ‘golden era’ for every community in the country.

Premadasa also spoke during an election rally held at Ratgama.

He stated that presidential units will be established in every divisional secretariat allowing the public with an opportunity to come forward with their common and personal issues and that thus far there has not been such a system in place. 

“This is my best time,” he said, before adding that he intends to work tirelessly and with utmost diligence to provide a matured service to the public. 

Premadasa said that the plan he will execute to develop the country is in his ‘head’ and that he is in no need of ‘tuition classes’ from anyone as he is with a sound knowledge and a clear vision.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories