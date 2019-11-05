Suspect arrested with 650 foreign liquor bottles

-

A person was apprehended with 650 foreign liquor bottles in a joint raid conducted by Western Naval Command and Department of Excise, at Wattala.

Accordingly, a suspicious car had been spotted during a joint raid conducted by Western Naval Command and Department of Excise and this stock of liquor was recovered during the search of the car.

The owner of car was taken into Naval custody and he was identified as a drug dealer in the area, the navy said.

The liquor bottles which had been made ready for sale were apprehended and three buyers who came in a car were also held.

Further investigation on the arrested suspects, car and the stock of liquor bottles are conducted by Department of Excise.