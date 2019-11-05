Suspect arrested with 650 foreign liquor bottles

Suspect arrested with 650 foreign liquor bottles

November 5, 2019   12:27 am

-

A person was apprehended with 650 foreign liquor bottles in a joint raid conducted by Western Naval Command and Department of Excise, at Wattala.

Accordingly, a suspicious car had been spotted during a joint raid conducted by Western Naval Command and Department of Excise and this stock of liquor was recovered during the search of the car. 

The owner of car was taken into Naval custody and he was identified as a drug dealer in the area, the navy said. 

The liquor bottles which had been made ready for sale were apprehended and three buyers who came in a car were also held.

Further investigation on the arrested suspects, car and the stock of liquor bottles are conducted by Department of Excise.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories