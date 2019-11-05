Met. Dept. forecasts afternoon thundershowers in many areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala, Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 1.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

A low pressure area is developed in the Bay of Bengal Sea area to the North-east of Sri Lanka, near 12.6N, 91.2E and is like to develop further into a depression during next 06hrs, the Meteorology Department stated.

Heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds and rough seas can be expected in the above sea areas. Naval and fishing communities have been requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and speed will be (30-40) kmph. Winds will be North-westerly to Northerly and speed will be (15-30) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.