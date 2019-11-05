Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera begins protest fast against MCC deal

-

Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera has commenced a protest fast urging the government not to sign the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement with the United States, a short while ago.

According to Ada Derana reporter, the protest fast is staged at the Independence Square in Colombo.



The MCC Agreement that is to be signed between the government of Sri Lanka and the US became widespread speculation as the Presidential Election 2019 is drawing closer and objections from various parties were raised against the signing of the agreement.

On October 31st, the Finance Ministry said the MCC Agreement, which has been drafted with the consent of the Attorney General, will be presented in and enacted by the Parliament Lanka once it is signed.

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition was also filed before the Supreme Court seeking an interim injunction against the signing of the certain agreement with the U.S. including the MCC, ACSA and SOFA by the government of Sri Lanka.

Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera recently stated that the MCC Agreement will be submitted to Parliament for approval after it is signed as it has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.