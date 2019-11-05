Organization to protect SLFP to hold special convention today

-

The organization to protect the Sri Lanka will convene a special convention at 5.00 pm this evening (05) at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

According to reports, the event will be chaired by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

However, General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara yesterday (04) stated that the SLFP is not related to this convention in any way.

Issuing a release, MP Jayasekara said SLFP members should not engage themselves in such activities taken by certain opportunist groups.

He urged that disciplinary action will be sought the members of the party who take part in such activities.



Meanwhile, the Central Committee of the SLFP is set to meet at around 7.00 pm this evening. The meeting will take place at the headquarters of the party under the patronage of the SLFP’s Acting Chairman Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa.

Prof. Piyadasa said today’s meeting will review the actions of the SLPP members who have violated the party’s rules.