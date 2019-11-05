Two including woman busted with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 4 Mn

November 5, 2019   11:57 am

Two persons including a woman have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for bringing in a stock of foreign-manufactured cigarette sticks illegally.

The Customs officers attached to the BIA had apprehended the two suspects in question, who had arrived in the country early this morning (05) from Dubai.

According to Customs reports, the worth of the contraband, which was found hidden inside the suspects’ luggage, is estimated as Rs 4.1 million.

A total number of 279 cartons of foreign cigarettes seized from the suspects reportedly contained 673 cigarette packets.

The arrestees were identified as residents of Wewaldeniya and Gampola areas.

