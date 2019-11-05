Greatest agricultural revolution launched after Nov 16  Sajith

-

The greatest revolution in agriculture after the Independence will commence following the victory on November 16, says New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa.

The Minister mentioned this addressing a public rally organized at Diyasenpura in Polonnaruwa, yesterday (04).

Premadasa promises to take measures to uplift all agricultural products in the country.

Stating that Sri Lanka does not need food and agricultural products from foreign countries, the presidential hopeful said that an agricultural revolution will be launched to meet the needs of the country locally.

He further said that he will increase the agricultural production and the national production of the country and enrich the lives of all the farmers.