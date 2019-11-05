Delivering ballot papers to EC to conclude today  Printing Dept.

-

Delivering the ballot papers printed for the Presidential Election 2019 to the Election Commission will be concluded within the course of the day (05), says the Department of Government Printing.

Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said the ballot paper printing process came to an end last Saturday (02).

The Printing Department commenced delivering the printed stocks of ballot papers to the Election Commission yesterday (04) under tight security. The Election Commission will hand over the ballot papers to each district election offices during the next few days.

It is reported that over 17 million ballot papers were printed for the upcoming Presidential Election.

A record 35 candidates are running for president this year, the voters will see the longest ballot paper ever printed in Sri Lanka, which is nearly 2 feet long.