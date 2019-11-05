Low pressure area over south-east Bay of Bengal

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a special advisory for multi-day boats warning of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas due to a low pressure area over north Andaman sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal.

A low pressure area has developed in the north Andaman sea and adjoining South-east Bay of Bengal Sea area , near latitude 12.8N, longitude 90.6E.



It is very likely to move north-westwards, concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal during next 06 hours.

It is also very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and move north-westwards during subsequent 48 hours, the department warned.

Those who are engaging in Naval and fishing activities in the above sea area are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

SITUATION NOW;

Due to the active cloudiness within the sea area, latitudes 10.5°N to 14.5°N and longitudes 87.0°E to 92.0°E.

(Red colored), the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph is high.