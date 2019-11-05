Gotabaya promises to halt import of poultry & eggs

November 5, 2019   03:22 pm

The presidential front-runner of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he would not allow the importation of eggs and poultry products under his administration.

Rajapaksa made this remark while addressing a rally at Hettipola area, which was held as a part of his election campaign last evening (04).

The rally took place with the auspices of former President and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa and SLPP’s presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa also vowed to slash the cost of production of poultry farming.

If elected, Rajapaksa says he would boost the poultry farming so that the farmers can acquire an increased income.

Under his administration, Rajapaksa intends to take governmental measures to protect the local farmer.
 

Addressing the event, the Opposition Leader said the incumbent government has failed to guarantee uninterrupted gas supply to the citizens but continues to give false promises to the public.

