The policy of Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa to eliminate the Z-score system when enrolling students in state universities is unfair to poor students in the country, according to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Premier expressed these views addressing a function held at the Public Library in Colombo, yesterday (04).

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says that he, not only established freedom in the country but also spent large amounts of money on fields such as health and education.

Stating that they have provided medicine, equipment, and new buildings for many hospitals around the country, Wickremesinghe said that Sajith Premadasa has come forward as a presidential candidate to carry these work forward.

Questioning why Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate wants to do away with the Z-score system, Premier said that it is an injustice towards the poor students.

He says that eliminating the Z-score system is a crime far worse murder than the Rathupasawala murder. The future of the youth is murdered by removing the Z-score system and nearly 200,000 lives will be murdered each year in this manner, the Prime Minister added.