Uninterrupted gas supply from this week - Harrison

Minister of Agriculture P. Harrison says the LP gas companies have assured to supply domestic gas without interruption starting from this week.

He cited the increased demand in domestic gas as the reduces seen in prices, Saudi Aramco Drone attack and the adverse weather conditions causing impediments to shipping processes as the reasons for the LP gas shortage that lasted across the country for the past few days.

The Minister added that a shipload of domestic gas is already on its way to Sri Lanka, in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year seasons.

He made these remarks addressing a media briefing held at the Finance Ministry following the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Cost of Living.

Meanwhile, the Litro Gas Company has mentioned that it would increase its daily disbursement of the number of domestic gas cylinders to the local market from 75,000 to 100,000.

Mr. Janaka Pathirathna, the Director of Sales & Marketing and Corporate Affairs of Litro Gas stated that a shipload of 15,000 metric tons of gas will arrive in the country within the next few days.

The LAUGFS Gas PLC says it would increase its daily disbursement of domestic gas by 35% to help end the gas shortage.

Chief Executive Officer of LAUGFS Gas PLC, Mr. Chaminda Ediriwickrama stated that the company would maintain gas storage of around 27,000 tons to prevent such shortages in the future.