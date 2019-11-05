Bus-tipper collision in Kuda Oya injures 30

-

A road accident had occurred on the Wellawaya-Thanamalwila road when a private bus and a tipper truck had collided with each other.

A private bus en route to Monaragala from Matara had collided with a tipper truck arriving from the opposite direction, near the Aliwanguwa area in Kuda Oya at around 2.45 pm this evening (05).

Reportedly, 30 persons including 2 Buddhist monks have been injured in the incident.

Twenty-nine persons traveling on the bus and the driver of the Tipper truck have been injured in this manner, the Police said.

The injured have been admitted to the Thanamalwila hospital and 7 of them have been transferred to the Embilipitiya General Hospital for further treatment.

Thanamalwila Police Headquarters is carrying out further investigations into the incident.