UPFA MP Kumara Welgama says that they cannot tell the people to vote for any specific candidate because the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is not fielding a candidate for this presidential election, but urged supporters not to vote for anyone who are destroying the party.

Addressing a special conference held by the “Organisation to Protect the SLFP” at the Sugthadasa Stadium today (5), the former minister also responded to the statement made by SLFP general secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara regarding disciplinary action against party members attending today’s event.

He stated that if they get the “correct answer” at the upcoming presidential election, it will be Jayasekara who will be thrown out by his ear. Welgama stated that they called the meeting today to safeguard the SLFP and not to pledge their support to any candidate.

“We are not going to tell you that we are supporting someone,” he said while adding that he will never climb the stage if the meeting was of a different political party.

“We can’t tell you to vote for this person or that person because we don’t have a candidate,” he said.

Welgama stated that he too will cast his vote to one of the 34 candidates contesting the election this time and everyone else has that same right.

However, he urged party supporters not to vote for those who are destroying the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).