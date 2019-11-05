Sirisena responsible for SLFPs ruination  CBK

November 5, 2019   08:57 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena must bear the responsibility for the Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s ruination, claims former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

She emphasized this while addressing the convention of the ‘Organization to Protect the SLFP’ held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium this evening (05).

The event was held under the patronage of former President Chandrika Bandaranaike, who pledged support to New Democratic Front presidential front-runner Minister Sajith Premadasa recently.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the United National Party (UNP) including Ministers Mangala Samaraweera and Rajitha Senaratne attending this convention drew the attention of the public. 

