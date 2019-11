-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa has addressed a letter to Venerable Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera, who resorted to a protest fast against the signing of the MCC Agreement today (05).

Accordingly, the former Defence Secretary has requested Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera to call a halt to the hunger strike.