Navy nabs 2 suspects with 600kg of Beedi leaves

-

Two persons who had been in possession of 600kg of Beedi leaves have been apprehended by a group of naval early yesterday (05).

The haul was recovered during a naval patrol carried out at the Udappuwa sea area.

The North-western Naval Command, who had observed a suspicious dinghy, found the Beedi leaves haul upon searching the boat.

The suspects, aged 26 and 31 years, were identified as residents of Pulmude and Kandakkuliya areas.

The apprehended suspects, haul of Beedi leaves and the dinghy are due to be handed over to Customs Office-Sinnapadu for further investigations.