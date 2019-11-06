Navy nabs 2 suspects with 600kg of Beedi leaves

Navy nabs 2 suspects with 600kg of Beedi leaves

November 6, 2019   12:53 am

-

Two persons who had been in possession of 600kg of Beedi leaves have been apprehended by a group of naval early yesterday (05).

The haul was recovered during a naval patrol carried out at the Udappuwa sea area.

The North-western Naval Command, who had observed a suspicious dinghy, found the Beedi leaves haul upon searching the boat.

The suspects, aged 26 and 31 years, were identified as residents of Pulmude and Kandakkuliya areas.

The apprehended suspects, haul of Beedi leaves and the dinghy are due to be handed over to Customs Office-Sinnapadu for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories