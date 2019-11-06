Ven. Kashyapa Thera calls off protest fast

November 6, 2019   06:35 am

Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera has called off his protest fast after receiving letters from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa stating that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement will not be signed.

Kashyapa Thera commenced a protest fast last morning (05), calling for the government not to ink the MCC Agreement with the United States.

Multiple parliamentarians visited Kashyapa Thera during his protest fast, including MP Bandula Gunawardena, who presented a letter from SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa had requested Kashyapa Thera to end his protest fast.

