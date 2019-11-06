Showery condition expected to reduce temporarily - Met. Dept.

-

Showery condition over the island is expected to reduce to some extent temporarily today (06), says the Department of Meteorology.

However, there is a possibility for afternoon thundershowers at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Colombo, Gampaha and Galle districts during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

The low-pressure area in the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman sea area has developed into a depression and it is now located near latitude 13.3N, longitude 88.9E.

It is very likely to move west-northwards, concentrate into a deep depression during next 12 hours. It is also very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and move north-westwards during the next 48 hours.

Heavy showers/thundershowers, strong winds and rough seas can be expected in the above sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities (particularly Multiday boats) are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and speed will be (15-30) kmph. Winds will be North-westerly to Northerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.