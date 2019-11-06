-

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to take disciplinary action against its members, who had attended the convention of the Organization to Protect the SLFP held yesterday (06).

SLFP’s General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that persons that Acting Electoral Organizers will be appointed instead.

The party will observe all the members who attended the convention yesterday and take necessary measures, Acting Chairman of SLFP Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa stated.

The duo made these remarks speaking to the media following the party’s Central Committee meeting last night.

The Organization to Protect the SLFP held a convention at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium last evening under the patronage of former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.