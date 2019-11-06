Will establish industrial cities in every PS division - Sajith

Will establish industrial cities in every PS division - Sajith

November 6, 2019   10:49 am

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa, the presidential candidate of New Democratic Front (NDF), says that he will take steps to relax the rules and regulations imposed on gneiss and firecracker industries in a manner that would harm the environment.

He mentioned this speaking at a public rally held in Harispattuwa, yesterday (05).

Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting organized in Thalathu Oya, Premadasa said that he will establish industrial cities in all Pradeshiya Sabha divisions in the country.

He points out that this would bring many foreign investments into the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories