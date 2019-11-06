Will establish industrial cities in every PS division - Sajith

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa, the presidential candidate of New Democratic Front (NDF), says that he will take steps to relax the rules and regulations imposed on gneiss and firecracker industries in a manner that would harm the environment.

He mentioned this speaking at a public rally held in Harispattuwa, yesterday (05).

Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting organized in Thalathu Oya, Premadasa said that he will establish industrial cities in all Pradeshiya Sabha divisions in the country.

He points out that this would bring many foreign investments into the country.