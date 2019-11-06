-

Presidential hopeful of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has assured that he would fulfil the goals mentioned in his election manifesto within his tenure.

Addressing a rally held at Kadugannawa yesterday (05), Rajapaksa said his election manifesto has paid more attention to agriculture and plantation industry.

Speaking further, SLPP’s presidential front-runner said tea, coconut and rubber plantation industries, which yield massive foreign exchange for the country, are suffering an alarming slide at present.

He also claimed the incumbent government has no capability to ensure national security.

Rajapaksa pledged not to allow terrorist or extremist activities in the country ever again.