Body of missing man found buried in his land

The body of a person, who had been reported as disappeared, has been found buried at land in Madakumburumulla, Kuliyapitiya.

The mother of the disappeared 45-year-old male had filed a complaint at the Kuliyapitiya Police station that her son had been missing since the 4th of November.

Upon investigation, the motorcycle of the disappeared man had been found near the coconut cultivation belonging to him.

Further inspection of the Police has led to the discovery of the body of the missing male buried in the same land.

The body had been recovered and is currently kept at the morgue of the Kuliyapitiya Hospital.

The post mortem is scheduled to be performed today (06).

Kuliyapitiya Police are carrying out further investigations into the matter.