Over 1,000 buses to be deployed to transport ballot boxes

Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has been requested to deploy nearly 1,100 buses for the transportation of ballot boxes of the Presidential Election 2019.

Deputy General Manager of the SLTB T.H.R.T. Chandrasiri stated this speaking to Ada Derana.

He stated this request was made under the instructions of the chairman of the Election Commission.

Separate buses will be arranged to provide transportation services for the officers engaged in election activities, Mr. Chandrasiri said further.