Cabinet approves immediate coal purchase for Puttalam Power Plant

November 6, 2019   12:52 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the immediate purchase of coal for the Puttalam Coal Power Plant.

A Singaporean company has won the contract to supply coal to the Puttalam Coal Power Plant as per the recommendation of the Standing Cabinet Appointed Procurement Committee.

Accordingly, 240,000 metric tons of coal will be purchased from this company at USD 67.39 per metric ton.

The proposal was tabled by the Minister of Power, Energy & Business Development Ravi Karunanayake.

