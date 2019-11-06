Man murdered inside house in Slave Island

November 6, 2019   12:55 pm

A person has been stabbed to death inside a house in Slave Island last night (05), stated the Police.

The body of the murder victim has been found at a house on Dharmapala Mawatha in Colombo 02.

Police have commenced immediate investigations upon a 119 emergency call received on the murder.

Police suspect that the murder had occurred between 9.15 and 9.40 pm yesterday.

The deceased is a 49-year-old male residing in Athurugiriya Road, Homagama.

The cause of the murder has not yet been revealed.

However, the murder suspect has been identified, said the Police.

The Slave Island Police Station has launched investigations to arrest the suspect.

