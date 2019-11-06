-

Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Charitha Ratwatte has forwarded a copy of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement to Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thero.

In a letter attached to the copy, Senior Advisor Ratwatte has requested the Thero to submit a proposal of necessary amendments to be made to the Agreement, should the Thero deem the content in the Agreement may harm the country.

Further, the letter had corrected the name of the Agreement which was mentioned on a banner during the protest fast as the ‘Millennium City Development Corporation Agreement’ to ‘Millennium Challenge Corporation Agreement’.

Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thero, last morning (05), commenced a protest fast calling for the government not to ink the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement with the United States.

However, the Thero called off his fast this morning (06) after receiving letters from the two presidential front-runners Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Sajith Premadasa as well as PM Ranil Wickremesinghe assuring that the MCC Agreement will not be signed before the Presidential Election.