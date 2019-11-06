Cabinet nod to provide reliefs to persecuted journalists

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of the Committee recommendations to provide reliefs to media persons who were subjected to harassment and persecution from 2005 to 2015.

The proposal was presented by President Maithripala Sirisena upon the request of Non-Cabinet Minister of Mass Media Ruwan Wijewardene.

Accordingly, 78 journalists, who were subjected to harassment during the aforesaid time period, will be compensated.



Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers also approved the proposal to declare 4 districts; Monaragala, Kurunegala, Gampaha and Colombo, as landslide-prone areas.

It was presented by Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Livestock Development Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The Minister has also made a proposal to introduce Landslide Risk Assessment Process at the National Building Research Organization.