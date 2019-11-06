Kalu Ganga project to be vested with the people tomorrow

-

Sri Lanka will mark the completion of Kalu Ganga Reservoir project with President Maithripala Sirisena opening the sluice gates of the reservoir tomorrow (7).

The Kalu Ganga Reservoir Project comes under the mega Moragahakanda – Kalu Ganga Multi-Purpose Development Project.

President will also hand over newly constructed line institutes in Ambana new town to the residents, the PMD said.

The water capacity of the Kalu Ganga Reservoir is 248 million cubic metres and the length and the height of the main dam is 618 meters and 68 meters respectively.

The project will meet the water demands of 3000 families who have been resettled at the lower valley of Kaluganga. It will supply water to nurture 2000 acres of irrigation land and the excess water will be released to Moragahakanda reservoir. A 9- meter long canal has been constructed for this purpose.

The project will be instrumental in developing agricultural activities by increasing the water supply to old Amban Ganga, Yodha Ela via Minneriya, Giritale, Kawudulla and Kantale. In addition, this will also enable 40,000 families to cultivate in both Yala and Maha seasons.

Moragahakanda – Kalu Ganga Multi-Purpose Development Project, a brainchild of President Sirisena was completed as the final project of the Mahaweli Development Programme.

President will also participate to hand over several line institutes including new hospital, Samurdhi Bank, Govi Jana Service Center and bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs. 1200 under Moragahakanda – Kalu Ganga Multi-Purpose Development Project.

-PMD