-

Minister Daya Gamage says that the government did not rescind the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement with the United States.

Speaking to media personnel near the Aluth Kade court complex today (06) Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment commented on inking the MCC Agreement.

He says that although the Agreement may be signed, it should be approved by the parliament.

“We hope to implement the Agreement only after obtaining the approval of the parliament”, he said.

Responding to a question on the recent LP gas shortage prevailed in the country Gamage said that the government needs to have a better connection with the private sector.

“Litro Gas is a private company. I agree that we, as a government, need to work better with private companies and keep count of their stocks”, he added.