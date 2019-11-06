SB Dissanayakes security opens fire in Ginigathhena; 2 injured

November 6, 2019   10:38 pm

The officers in charge of security for MP S. B. Dissanayake have opened fire at a group of individuals in Ginigathhena at around 7.30 pm this evening (06), stated the Police.

The shooting incident had occurred when a group in individuals at the Polpitiya area in Ginigathhena had allegedly obstructed the convoy of the parliamentarian.

The security officers had then opened fire at the persons causing the obstruction.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that 2 persons have been injured in the shooting.

The injured persons had been admitted to Theligama hospital before being transferred to the Karawanella Hospital for further treatment.

Ginigathhena Police have commenced further investigations into the incident.

