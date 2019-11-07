STF busts prison guard possessing multiple types of drugs

-

A prison guard has been arrested near Angunukolapelessa Prison while in possession of multiple types of drugs, says the Police Spokesman SSP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) had made the arrest while inspecting the persons entering the prison.

Accordingly, 10g of heroin, 14g of Cannabis and 27 narcotic tablets were seized from the prison guard in question.

He was subsequently handed over to the Angunukolapelessa Police.

The suspect, named Rahubaddha Kankanamge Hasan Priyadarshana, is a 32-year-old residing at Godellawela in Tangalle.

He is to be produced before Angunukolapelessa Magistrate’s Court today (07) while Angunukolapelessa Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.