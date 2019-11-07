-

The two Police Constables who had opened fire at a group of individuals at the Polpitiya area in Ginigathhena for allegedly obstructing the convoy of MP S.B. Dissanayake have been arrested.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said the pistols that were used to open gunfire were seized during the arrest, along with three empty rounds of ammunition.

The two police constables will be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court today (07) for an identity parade.

The officers in charge of security for MP Dissanayake had opened fire at a group of individuals in Ginigathhena at around 7.30 pm last evening (06).

Two persons, who sustained injuries in the incident, were admitted to the Theligama Hospital before being transferred to the Karawanella Hospital and Ginigathhena Hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the shooting was not a political incident, SSP Gunasekara said further.