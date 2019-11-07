Posting voting process to end this evening

-

All public servants who were unable to cast postal votes for the Presidential Election 2019 are given the opportunity to cast their vote today (07).

Accordingly, all who could not cast their postal votes have been facilitated to cast their vote at the district election offices in their respective areas, stated the Elections Commission.

The period between 7 am until 4 pm has allocated for the voting process, today.

Postal voting for the presidential election was carried out on the 31st of October and the 01st, 04th and 5th of November.

This is the final opportunity for the public servants to cast their postal votes had they been unable to do s in the previous occasions, stated the Elections Commission.

Reportedly, 659,317 voters have been registered for postal voting this election.