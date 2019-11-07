-

The presidential candidate of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa he would not hesitate to take stern action irrespective of the rank, title or position of a person who is involved in any unlawful incidents.

Taking to his official Twitter account last night (06), the former wartime Defence Secretary said he is “deeply saddened by the alleged incident” involving Parliamentarian S.B. Dissanayake’s security personnel.

“I hope authorities will take immediate action,” Rajapaksa said adding that his promise to uphold law and order in the country remains a priority.

Last evening (06), the officers of MP Dissanayake’s security detail had opened fire at a group of individuals in Ginigathhena for allegedly obstructing the convoy of MP S.B. Dissanayake.

Two persons sustained injuries and they were admitted to the Theligama Hospital before being transferred to the Karawanella Hospital and Ginigathhena Hospital for further treatment.

Two Police Constables of MP Dissanayake’s security detail were later arrested over the incident.