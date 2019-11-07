My manifesto is a practical program, Gotabaya says

-

The demand of the people at this moment is to ensure national security, according to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He expressed these views addressing a public rally held in Kalawana yesterday (06).

The former Defense Secretary says that his manifesto is a practical program.

Rajapaksa further affirmed that he will fulfill all aspects of his manifesto during his tenure as President.