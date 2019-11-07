My manifesto is a practical program, Gotabaya says

My manifesto is a practical program, Gotabaya says

November 7, 2019   11:03 am

-

The demand of the people at this moment is to ensure national security, according to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He expressed these views addressing a public rally held in Kalawana yesterday (06).

The former Defense Secretary says that his manifesto is a practical program.

Rajapaksa further affirmed that he will fulfill all aspects of his manifesto during his tenure as President.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories