My manifesto is a practical program, Gotabaya says
November 7, 2019 11:03 am
The demand of the people at this moment is to ensure national security, according to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
He expressed these views addressing a public rally held in Kalawana yesterday (06).
The former Defense Secretary says that his manifesto is a practical program.
Rajapaksa further affirmed that he will fulfill all aspects of his manifesto during his tenure as President.