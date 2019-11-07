Another phase of Southern Highway vested with public

-

Another phase of the Southern Expressway has been vested with the public this morning (07).

Accordingly, a stretch of 40km from Matara to Mattala and Hambantota was made available for the public today.

The opening ceremony was held auspices of the Chairman of the Road Development Authority (RDA) Nihal Sooriyarachchi.

Additionally, the outer circular road from Kadawatha to Kerawalapitiya will also be declared open this evening, said Sooriyarachchi.

These stretches on the expressway will be open for vehicular traffic from midnight, November 08.