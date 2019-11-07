Six nabbed over illegal migration attempt to Reunion Island remanded

-

The 6 Sri Lankan nationals, whose illegal immigration attempt was foiled by the Navy, have been remanded till the 19th of November.

The Navy and Chilaw Police last morning (06) held 11 Sri Lankan nationals attempting to illegally migrate to Reunion Island by sea route.

During a search carried out at the estuary of Chilaw, the Navy and Chilaw Police had spotted a group of suspected persons.

The initial raid had busted 6 persons while the second raid carried out near the sea area in Chilaw had arrested 5 other persons.

Six persons who were initially arrested were produced before the Chilaw Magistrate’s and District courts today (07).

The 11 suspects were believed to be engaged in an attempted to illegally migrate to the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion.

Accordingly, the suspects who arrived at the location by a small truck were taken into custody, as they were getting ready to leave the island’s shores by boat.

The apprehended persons were recognized as residents of Udappuwa from 25 to 57 years of age. The suspects along with the truck were handed over to the Chilaw Police for further investigations.