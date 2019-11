-

The suspect connected to the Slave Island murder has been arrested by the Cinnamon Garden police.

The suspect has been arrested while he had been receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, stated the Police.

On November 05, a 49-year-old male from Homagama was stabbed to death inside a house on Dharmapala Road, Colombo 02.

Reportedly, the arrested murder suspect is a 49-year-old male residing in Kandy.