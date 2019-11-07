Seven including Lt. Colonels indicted over Eknaligoda abduction case

-

The Attorney General has indicted seven defendants including two Lieutenant Colonels over the abduction of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda, says the Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer.

Accordingly, Lieutenant Colonels Shammi Karunaratne and Prabodha Siriwardena are among the defendants who were indicted by the Attorney General.

Eknaligoda, who was a cartoonist, political analyst and journalist, was reported missing on January 24, 2010, two days before the presidential election.

The CID had previously arrested several army intelligence members including high-ranking officers in connection with the mysterious disappearance of the journalist.